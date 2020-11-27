12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 9.14% to $1.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares rose 7.36% to $35.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares rose 6.03% to $13.0.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock increased by 5.34% to $20.0.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $272.1 million.
Losers
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock declined by 5.74% to $3.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $204.2 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 5.14% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 4.58% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares decreased by 3.38% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.2 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares decreased by 3.16% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares declined by 2.94% to $26.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
