12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 19.3% to $3.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 10.12% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.2 million.
- Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares moved upwards by 8.17% to $25.96.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $31.14.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 6.86% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.9 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 13.35% to $6.3 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 9.0% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 8.06% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $331.5 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares fell 6.44% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.7 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 5.48% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares fell 3.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $331.7 million.
