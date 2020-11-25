Market Overview

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock moved upwards by 45.92% to $6.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 10.63% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $338.4 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares rose 9.85% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $384.9 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 9.43% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares fell 25.0% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock decreased by 14.03% to $29.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
  • Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) stock decreased by 11.29% to $39.0.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 11.28% to $24.95. The company's market cap stands at $805.6 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock decreased by 10.32% to $12.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $822.6 million.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares fell 9.72% to $24.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

