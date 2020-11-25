12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares rose 94.86% to $6.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares rose 22.07% to $13.05.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock increased by 19.24% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares rose 18.77% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 10.35% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $343.3 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock moved upwards by 9.74% to $4.28.
Losers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares decreased by 28.45% to $1.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock decreased by 11.21% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares decreased by 11.2% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.7 million.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock decreased by 10.97% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock declined by 6.95% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.8 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock declined by 6.8% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
