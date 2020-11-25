Market Overview

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares moved upwards by 15.93% to $7.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares increased by 8.59% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) stock moved upwards by 5.62% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 4.35% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.6 million.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $349.3 million.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved upwards by 3.82% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 24.67% to $4.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE:SMHI) stock decreased by 12.29% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares fell 9.1% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 7.33% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 6.65% to $7.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 5.47% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.7 million.

 

 

 

