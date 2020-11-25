12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares rose 50.0% to $1.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock increased by 21.49% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock increased by 20.36% to $29.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares moved upwards by 19.19% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.8 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 6.32% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 5.93% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
Losers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares decreased by 18.42% to $2.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.1 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 7.3% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $242.8 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock decreased by 7.15% to $47.6.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 7.14% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 7.09% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares declined by 6.82% to $25.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
