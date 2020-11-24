12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 104.96% to $5.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 54.83% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares moved upwards by 53.14% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 23.56% to $11.85. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares moved upwards by 17.91% to $14.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.6 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 14.85% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares declined by 19.14% to $12.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $245.4 million.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock fell 9.77% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares fell 8.09% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares decreased by 3.85% to $20.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock fell 3.42% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock fell 3.0% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
