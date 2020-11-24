Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 8:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 104.96% to $5.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 54.83% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares moved upwards by 53.14% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 23.56% to $11.85. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares moved upwards by 17.91% to $14.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.6 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 14.85% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares declined by 19.14% to $12.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $245.4 million.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock fell 9.77% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares fell 8.09% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares decreased by 3.85% to $20.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock fell 3.42% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock fell 3.0% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BLDP + BKYI)

Cramer Advises Viewers On Ballard Power Systems, Blink Charging And More
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
62 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Analyzing Ballard Power Systems's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Industrials StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.