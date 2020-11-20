Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock rose 41.52% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock rose 21.64% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock rose 16.62% to $13.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock increased by 13.98% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.9 million.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 13.94% to $11.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.8 million.
  • Spring Bank (NASDAQ:SBPH) stock rose 13.22% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares declined by 11.49% to $1.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock decreased by 6.45% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock fell 5.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares fell 4.86% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares fell 4.55% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock declined by 4.11% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ARTL + ATHE)

41 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.K. Authorizes Artelo To Test Cancer Appetite Recovery Study Using Synthetic Cannabinoid
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.