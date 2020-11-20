12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock rose 41.52% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock rose 21.64% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock rose 16.62% to $13.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock increased by 13.98% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.9 million.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 13.94% to $11.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.8 million.
- Spring Bank (NASDAQ:SBPH) stock rose 13.22% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
Losers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares declined by 11.49% to $1.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock decreased by 6.45% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock fell 5.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares fell 4.86% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares fell 4.55% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock declined by 4.11% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers