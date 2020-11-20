12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock rose 11.38% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares increased by 9.68% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 7.77% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $543.7 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares increased by 6.31% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.0 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 4.52% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
Losers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock fell 21.06% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 7.02% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares declined by 5.47% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 4.68% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 4.03% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 3.66% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Posted-In: Industrials StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers