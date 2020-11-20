12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 15.83% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $332.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares increased by 14.91% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $436.2 million.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock rose 13.83% to $16.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) stock increased by 9.35% to $10.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares increased by 8.19% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $174.4 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock increased by 6.63% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
Losers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares declined by 28.16% to $4.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.8 million.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares decreased by 3.38% to $223.0. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock declined by 2.33% to $9.68. The company's market cap stands at $399.7 million.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock decreased by 2.32% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock decreased by 2.29% to $23.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares fell 2.0% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
