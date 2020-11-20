12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock rose 10.51% to $1.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $904.1 million.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) stock rose 9.19% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares increased by 5.69% to $5.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.8 million.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.4 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock rose 4.83% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.
Losers
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock fell 5.65% to $1.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.9 million.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares decreased by 4.68% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) stock fell 4.38% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock fell 2.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.2 million.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock decreased by 2.74% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) stock fell 2.61% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: energy stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers