10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock rose 37.05% to $3.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) stock increased by 13.77% to $15.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.6 million.
- Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) stock rose 9.59% to $10.74.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock rose 9.27% to $46.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
Losers
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares declined by 33.15% to $1.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares declined by 3.25% to $118.75. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 billion.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 2.23% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock decreased by 2.07% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares fell 2.0% to $7.13. The company's market cap stands at $517.0 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 1.78% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
