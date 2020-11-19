Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock moved upwards by 31.39% to $46.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million.
  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) stock moved upwards by 20.25% to $22.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares increased by 10.11% to $1.85. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.2 million.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock moved upwards by 9.31% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.7 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock increased by 7.97% to $8.53. The company's market cap stands at $319.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares declined by 10.17% to $12.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.5 million.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares fell 8.89% to $16.0.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares fell 8.76% to $10.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) stock fell 5.56% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock fell 4.9% to $12.81. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.
  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares declined by 4.32% to $89.0.

 

 

 

