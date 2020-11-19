12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares increased by 7.25% to $6.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.2 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 6.65% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.9 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 5.33% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 4.15% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 4.0% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
Losers
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares decreased by 6.43% to $0.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares decreased by 5.71% to $30.73. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares declined by 5.47% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.4 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 3.83% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock declined by 2.87% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares decreased by 2.84% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
