12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 18.78% to $20.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 9.47% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $303.4 million.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock increased by 6.31% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $132.7 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $359.6 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 5.8% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 7.74% to $4.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock decreased by 7.29% to $15.15.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 6.23% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares declined by 5.38% to $7.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares decreased by 5.14% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock decreased by 3.35% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.

 

 

 

