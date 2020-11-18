12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 15.34% to $0.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares increased by 8.39% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $539.0 million.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock rose 8.05% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.7 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 8.01% to $26.68.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock rose 7.79% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock rose 6.35% to $88.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 8.58% to $1.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock decreased by 6.36% to $149.7. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock declined by 6.03% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $534.4 million.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock declined by 5.76% to $20.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares declined by 4.14% to $93.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares fell 4.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
