Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 15.34% to $0.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares increased by 8.39% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $539.0 million.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock rose 8.05% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.7 million.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 8.01% to $26.68.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock rose 7.79% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock rose 6.35% to $88.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 8.58% to $1.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock decreased by 6.36% to $149.7. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock declined by 6.03% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $534.4 million.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock declined by 5.76% to $20.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares declined by 4.14% to $93.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares fell 4.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CTIB + FOXF)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
41 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Fox Factory Hldg Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.