12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares rose 18.62% to $11.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
  • BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) stock moved upwards by 8.78% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock rose 7.23% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock rose 6.77% to $92.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock rose 6.12% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock fell 26.33% to $3.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares declined by 16.94% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined by 12.11% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 9.45% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock declined by 7.59% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares decreased by 6.67% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

