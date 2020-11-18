12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares increased by 6.6% to $36.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 6.22% to $12.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.8 million.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares rose 5.86% to $222.36. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 billion.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares rose 5.48% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.4 million.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares increased by 4.71% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) stock rose 4.71% to $77.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares fell 25.58% to $4.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 6.96% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares fell 4.92% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 3.74% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock declined by 2.99% to $9.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.4 million.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) stock declined by 2.15% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
