12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock rose 40.42% to $3.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock increased by 28.37% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 10.1% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.4 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares increased by 8.77% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $309.8 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $7.82. The company's market cap stands at $209.7 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 5.52% to $6.3.
Losers
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock fell 5.08% to $18.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 4.86% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 3.19% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock declined by 2.97% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares fell 2.58% to $36.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock fell 2.37% to $43.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
