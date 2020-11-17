Market Overview

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock moved upwards by 9.11% to $9.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock increased by 7.5% to $102.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) shares rose 3.96% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $704.0 million.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares moved upwards by 3.77% to $27.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion.
  • Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.9 million.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock rose 2.77% to $132.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock decreased by 20.76% to $0.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares decreased by 9.87% to $25.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 9.25% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares decreased by 9.17% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) shares fell 3.51% to $13.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares fell 3.36% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

 

 

 

