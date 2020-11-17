12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares rose 46.51% to $1.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.1 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock increased by 10.11% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares increased by 9.94% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock increased by 7.69% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.2 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock rose 7.61% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares fell 61.65% to $4.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.8 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined by 24.03% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock fell 16.74% to $38.9. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined by 12.66% to $11.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stock decreased by 12.22% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $620.8 million.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares decreased by 11.06% to $28.0.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers