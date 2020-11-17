12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 23.03% to $2.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock rose 12.14% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.0 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock rose 10.12% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock rose 8.78% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares increased by 7.39% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
Losers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 17.35% to $9.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $502.0 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares fell 14.79% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock fell 10.8% to $22.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares declined by 5.89% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares declined by 5.29% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock declined by 5.23% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
