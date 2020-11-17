12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 23.47% to $6.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock rose 8.29% to $8.49. The company's market cap stands at $346.7 million.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares increased by 7.18% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $117.8 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock increased by 6.68% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $549.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 6.24% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock increased by 6.12% to $16.47.
Losers
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 9.34% to $3.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 8.59% to $37.91. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares declined by 7.7% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares declined by 6.63% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock fell 4.57% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares declined by 3.15% to $45.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Posted-In: Technology StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers