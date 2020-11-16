12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 31.72% to $16.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 19.52% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.3 million.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) stock rose 14.89% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.2 million.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) stock moved upwards by 13.85% to $15.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) stock increased by 12.87% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.7 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares increased by 10.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares decreased by 10.85% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock fell 6.35% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares declined by 5.72% to $380.5. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 billion.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares decreased by 5.53% to $163.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares declined by 4.73% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares declined by 3.53% to $71.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
Posted-In: Communication Services StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers