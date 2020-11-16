12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares rose 115.65% to $2.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock moved upwards by 21.06% to $4.08.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $103.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 billion.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 14.97% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares rose 13.8% to $19.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.4 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares moved upwards by 12.94% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares declined by 48.12% to $0.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares fell 21.24% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.9 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock decreased by 8.62% to $13.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares fell 8.42% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock decreased by 8.39% to $97.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares declined by 8.34% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
