12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 26.82% to $7.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.3 million.
- Foundation Building (NYSE:FBM) stock rose 25.61% to $19.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.0 million.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) shares increased by 23.85% to $55.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 14.5% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $656.7 million.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 12.64% to $10.96. The company's market cap stands at $568.8 million.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock rose 11.12% to $33.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 22.04% to $0.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares fell 13.14% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 7.54% to $20.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock decreased by 6.61% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock decreased by 5.02% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock declined by 4.59% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $867.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
