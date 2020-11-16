12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 24.24% to $1.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.5 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock increased by 19.8% to $10.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares rose 12.28% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares rose 10.98% to $4.85.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares rose 10.21% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares increased by 9.27% to $13.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.7 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 8.04% to $2.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares decreased by 6.83% to $230.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock declined by 4.17% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares decreased by 3.48% to $80.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares declined by 3.17% to $128.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 billion.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares declined by 3.13% to $75.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
