12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) shares moved upwards by 29.01% to $41.0 during Friday's pre-market session. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares rose 15.94% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 14.27% to $49.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock moved upwards by 13.27% to $16.98.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock rose 11.45% to $35.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares rose 10.64% to $45.64. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock fell 24.17% to $7.5 during Friday's pre-market session.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock declined by 10.44% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 7.15% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock decreased by 5.04% to $10.0. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock fell 4.48% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 3.93% to $10.03. The company's market cap stands at $281.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
