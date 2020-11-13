12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) shares moved upwards by 92.87% to $15.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $487.4 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock rose 13.14% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $380.2 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock increased by 9.66% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock rose 8.06% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $41.25. The company's market cap stands at $895.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock decreased by 18.43% to $9.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock decreased by 16.45% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock fell 15.28% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock decreased by 14.78% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.2 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares fell 12.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares decreased by 12.73% to $6.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
