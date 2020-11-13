Market Overview

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 14.01% to $8.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares increased by 10.26% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock rose 10.07% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $197.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares moved upwards by 7.11% to $41.42. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock rose 6.3% to $81.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 6.14% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock fell 14.29% to $2.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares decreased by 11.57% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares decreased by 10.98% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares decreased by 8.79% to $2.7.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock fell 6.28% to $68.72.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 5.87% to $17.51. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

