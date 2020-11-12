10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 6.57% to $57.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 6.55% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $750.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock rose 5.92% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 5.82% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 5.11% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.9 million.
Losers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares decreased by 9.6% to $3.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares declined by 3.94% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 3.15% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
