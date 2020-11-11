11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainer
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) stock rose 6.55% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock rose 6.16% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares increased by 5.58% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
Losers
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) stock decreased by 14.93% to $1.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) stock fell 6.71% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares decreased by 3.35% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
- Eni (NYSE:E) shares fell 2.37% to $17.76. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 billion.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares decreased by 2.29% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
-
Posted-In: energy stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers