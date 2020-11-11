12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares moved upwards by 29.45% to $20.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $706.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock increased by 8.27% to $24.98. The company's market cap stands at $709.3 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares increased by 7.17% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE:CHA) stock rose 6.76% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 billion.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares rose 4.11% to $391.5. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 billion.
Losers
- Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock declined by 44.69% to $0.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 5.13% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $347.3 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares declined by 3.92% to $2.21.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 2.91% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $293.0 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares fell 2.4% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares declined by 2.21% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.7 million.
