11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock increased by 300.18% to $21.37. The company's market cap stands at $782.8 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares increased by 26.26% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock rose 26.22% to $8.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock increased by 17.61% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.8 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares increased by 13.57% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock fell 16.57% to $6.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 11.9% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares declined by 10.0% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares fell 9.26% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock fell 8.0% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares fell 7.75% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
