12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock increased by 9.37% to $65.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock rose 5.75% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock rose 5.68% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $38.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares rose 5.13% to $9.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares increased by 4.95% to $82.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
Losers
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock fell 25.03% to $12.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock fell 17.36% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock decreased by 15.45% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock declined by 7.97% to $85.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares declined by 7.52% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 4.93% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
