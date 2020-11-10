11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock increased by 12.45% to $278.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $11.59. The company's market cap stands at $450.7 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock rose 6.54% to $17.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 4.41% to $22.48. The company's market cap stands at $866.2 million.
Losers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock decreased by 18.69% to $13.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares decreased by 12.37% to $5.6.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 8.78% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock decreased by 7.02% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares decreased by 6.94% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares declined by 6.71% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
