11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock moved upwards by 23.07% to $2.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $185.26. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock increased by 4.93% to $28.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) stock rose 4.6% to $239.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 billion.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $194.28. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 billion.
Losers
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) shares decreased by 4.1% to $7.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares decreased by 3.96% to $34.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 3.83% to $26.91. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares declined by 3.58% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock fell 3.46% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock decreased by 3.35% to $100.97. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion.
