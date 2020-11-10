12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares moved upwards by 77.4% to $7.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares increased by 16.89% to $36.25. The company's market cap stands at $786.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares increased by 15.31% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $296.7 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock increased by 13.38% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock moved upwards by 13.37% to $39.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.1 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 13.03% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
Losers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares decreased by 17.07% to $72.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock declined by 14.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $237.1 million.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock fell 13.07% to $9.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares decreased by 11.49% to $91.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares decreased by 11.22% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock fell 10.17% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
