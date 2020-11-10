12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 62.44% to $3.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock moved upwards by 26.96% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) stock rose 25.55% to $17.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares rose 9.89% to $22.87. The company's market cap stands at $930.4 million.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock rose 7.43% to $15.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares increased by 7.15% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares declined by 15.65% to $1.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 14.08% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 12.51% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares declined by 10.92% to $10.2. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares decreased by 9.13% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
