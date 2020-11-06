11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock increased by 7.9% to $0.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares rose 5.75% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares increased by 5.71% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $151.5 million.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares rose 4.46% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) stock rose 3.52% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock fell 8.35% to $27.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) stock fell 7.74% to $52.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) shares decreased by 5.93% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) shares decreased by 5.8% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock declined by 4.84% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares declined by 4.03% to $5.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
