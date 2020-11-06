12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares increased by 25.0% to $6.7 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock increased by 20.23% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $94.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares increased by 15.11% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares increased by 12.15% to $42.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $248.4 million.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares rose 3.47% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares decreased by 11.37% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock declined by 8.66% to $28.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock fell 6.83% to $19.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares declined by 6.29% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $549.9 million.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares decreased by 6.15% to $62.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares fell 6.11% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 million.
