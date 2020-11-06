Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares increased by 25.0% to $6.7 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock increased by 20.23% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $94.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares increased by 15.11% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares increased by 12.15% to $42.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $248.4 million.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares rose 3.47% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares decreased by 11.37% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock declined by 8.66% to $28.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock fell 6.83% to $19.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares declined by 6.29% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $549.9 million.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares decreased by 6.15% to $62.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares fell 6.11% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CARS + AUVI)

42 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.