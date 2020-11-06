12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock increased by 29.54% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock increased by 16.77% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $822.8 million.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock moved upwards by 12.47% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares rose 10.62% to $12.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares moved upwards by 10.23% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $655.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 8.98% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
Losers
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock fell 55.16% to $7.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $233.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) stock fell 30.98% to $41.63. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock declined by 29.1% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $352.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock fell 24.73% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock fell 12.83% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock fell 10.45% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
