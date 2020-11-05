Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock rose 20.99% to $5.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $603.3 million.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares moved upwards by 17.33% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $879.0 million.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares moved upwards by 13.88% to $5.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 13.04% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares rose 11.98% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock declined by 14.61% to $50.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares declined by 10.96% to $15.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock fell 10.46% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $252.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares decreased by 6.54% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) shares declined by 6.37% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock decreased by 6.29% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

