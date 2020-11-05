12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock moved upwards by 39.58% to $14.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares increased by 15.08% to $11.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock rose 9.05% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $583.7 million.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) stock increased by 8.85% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock moved upwards by 5.99% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock moved upwards by 5.72% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $425.4 million.
Losers
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares fell 8.23% to $1.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) stock declined by 7.52% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) stock decreased by 2.59% to $18.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) stock declined by 1.87% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock declined by 1.6% to $25.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) stock fell 1.58% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Premarket MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers