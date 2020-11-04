12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock moved upwards by 23.13% to $3.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares moved upwards by 18.45% to $21.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock rose 9.48% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock increased by 8.65% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares increased by 8.37% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.4 million.
Losers
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) stock decreased by 19.01% to $27.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares decreased by 15.16% to $45.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares declined by 11.94% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares decreased by 10.79% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock fell 8.58% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $909.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares fell 7.31% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
