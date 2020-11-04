12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock moved upwards by 17.13% to $30.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $40.4. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 billion.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $72.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares rose 4.25% to $9.22.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
Losers
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) stock declined by 7.81% to $26.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares declined by 6.54% to $16.01.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock decreased by 5.48% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares declined by 4.48% to $191.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares fell 4.43% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 4.32% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $257.8 million.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers