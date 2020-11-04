Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock moved upwards by 17.13% to $30.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $40.4. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 billion.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $72.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares rose 4.25% to $9.22.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) stock declined by 7.81% to $26.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares declined by 6.54% to $16.01.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock decreased by 5.48% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares declined by 4.48% to $191.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares fell 4.43% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 4.32% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $257.8 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALLT + DQ)

Allot: Q3 Earnings Insights
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.