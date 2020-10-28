Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 8:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 9.87% to $13.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.1 million.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock moved upwards by 6.84% to $156.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares rose 4.41% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock moved upwards by 3.94% to $2.11.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock increased by 3.57% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock increased by 3.4% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

 

 

Losers

  • TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares fell 13.97% to $3.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.1 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock declined by 7.04% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock fell 6.88% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 5.58% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.5 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares declined by 4.86% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CRTO + FUBO)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.