11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock increased by 161.58% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares rose 56.0% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares rose 10.59% to $33.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.8 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares rose 6.97% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares rose 3.92% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
Losers
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares fell 35.52% to $1.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 16.39% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock fell 7.09% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares declined by 7.06% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock declined by 6.97% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock decreased by 6.59% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $768.3 million.
