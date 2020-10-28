12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) stock increased by 22.74% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock increased by 4.77% to $153.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock moved upwards by 3.34% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 8.18% to $0.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 7.12% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock decreased by 6.92% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) shares decreased by 6.04% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock fell 5.84% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock decreased by 5.69% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
