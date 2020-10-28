12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 43.65% to $3.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares increased by 12.11% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $92.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares rose 5.05% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares rose 4.93% to $103.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 4.54% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares decreased by 9.02% to $2.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares declined by 8.34% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares fell 7.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 5.85% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock fell 4.92% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.3 million.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock declined by 4.75% to $101.65. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers